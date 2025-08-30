The cap is now part of the National Historical Collection in Canberra, where it will join other artefacts connected to Bradman, including a bat he autographed during the 1934 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge. This latest addition is one of only 11 known Bradman baggy greens still in existence, making it a rare and invaluable acquisition

Former Australian cricketer Don Bradman during the 1946-47 Ashes series, the first after World War II, which has been bought by Australia's National Museum for A$438,550 (US$287,000). Pic/AFP

A rare piece of cricketing history has found its rightful place in the National Museum of Australia, as a ‘baggy green’ Test cap worn by Don Bradman during the 1946–47 Ashes series was acquired for AUD 438,550 (USD 287,000). The purchase, made from a private collector, was hailed as the preservation of an 'iconic slice of Australian history'.

The cap, worn by Bradman in the first Ashes series held after World War II, carries not just sporting significance but deep cultural symbolism. At a time when Australians were emerging from the shadows of global conflict, the return of Test cricket represented hope, renewal, and a return to national pride. Bradman, leading Australia against England, embodied that resilience and optimism.

Katherine McMahon, Director of the National Museum, underlined the emotional and historical weight of the acquisition. "Sir Donald's baggy green marks the life of Australia's most celebrated batsman and reflects a time when sporting heroes gave Australians hope, following the heartbreak and hardship of World War II," she said late Friday. "We are delighted this national treasure has found a home here at the National Museum of Australia for all Australians to enjoy."

The cap is now part of the National Historical Collection in Canberra, where it will join other artefacts connected to Bradman, including a bat he autographed during the 1934 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge. This latest addition is one of only 11 known Bradman baggy greens still in existence, making it a rare and invaluable acquisition.

The baggy green cap is a revered symbol in Australian cricket, awarded to players upon their Test debut, and treasured as a lifelong emblem of national representation. Bradman’s caps are especially prized by collectors and institutions due to his legendary status in the sport. In 2024, another cap worn during the 1947–48 home series against India, Bradman’s final series on Australian soil, was sold for USD 250,000.

Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke praised the museum’s purchase, emphasising the cap’s cultural relevance.

“You'd be hard-pressed to meet an Australian that hasn't heard of the great Donald Bradman, arguably the greatest cricketer of all time,” he said. “Now to have one of his iconic baggy greens in the National Museum of Australia means visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and connect with our sporting and cultural history.”

Bradman, who finished his career with an unmatched Test average of 99.94, remains a national icon. Described by cricket authority Wisden as the greatest to 'have ever graced the gentleman's game', Bradman died in 2001 aged 92.

(With inputs from AFP)