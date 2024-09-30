'Don't think there should be a hue and cry': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla defends Kanpur as Test centre amid criticism

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dont think there should be a hue and cry BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla defends Kanpur as Test centre amid criticism

Updated on: 30 September,2024 06:07 PM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

The stadium has an outdated drainage system and three super soppers were used to dry the ground after rain

Persistent rain has played havoc with the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park (Pic: @BCCI/X)

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla on Monday put up a stout defence of Kanpur as a Test centre, saying the venue can't be denied the chance to host long format matches as it is set to undergo an upgrade to improve its infrastructure.


Persistent rain has played havoc with the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park as two full days of play were washed out without a ball being bowled.


The stadium has an outdated drainage system and three super soppers were used to dry the ground after rain.


On Sunday, it did not rain much and the sun also came out for a brief period but the wet outfield did not allow play to begin. Only 35 overs could be bowled across the first three days of the Test.

"Well criticism is one thing which we are used to being in administration of BCCI in cricket. But everything is being criticized. When we were not giving matches to Kanpur then also I was being criticised. Now we are giving the match and I am being criticized... why it has been given to Kanpur," Shukla said.

He said they can't control weather and never before a match has been abandoned at this centre.

"This ground is around 80 years old. It is our heritage ground. If you remember it used to be a permanent Test centre. So the whole idea was to have Test matches here.

"This is for the first time in 80 years that it has rained so much that we were not able to host the match for two days. But the history suggests that no match has been abandoned here. There are many venues in the world where because of rain, matches were abandoned.

Also Read: Cricket needs an indoor revolution to combat weather woes

"I don't think there should be a hue and cry because when this ground was being built, stadium was being built, then those technologies were not available. Now technologies are available.

"Like in our Lucknow stadium, we have got that technology. And in Varanasi, we are building another stadium. There we have got high-tech, modern technology to take away the water. Here also we are planning."

Back in 2019, star batter Virat Kohli had proposed that Test cricket should be played only at five major centres. Top cricketing nations like Australia and England also have permanent centres.

Asked if he supports the idea? Shukla said India have five major centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Beglauru, Chennai and Kanpur.

"Kanpur was also one of them. So, it's a permanent Test centre. Then we have to keep other aspects also in mind. Second is our rotation policy. So, we have to go by the rotation policy.

"And three, India has now got a lot many venues. We have got maximum number of venues which Australia and other countries don't have. And we have to provide opportunity to all of them."

Shukla said smaller centres with infrastructure should host Tests to keep the fans interested in the game in these cities.

"The number of spectators that goes down in those cities, because people are used to watching, you know, these T20 and one-day cricket, all that. So, that's why we had, you know, this idea was floated that in B-grade cities, where we have got infrastructure, we should organise Test matches.

"Look at here, it's almost packed. And during the rains also last two days, lot many people turned up to watch the match. That means there is appetite. People are eager to watch cricket. So, that's why we are keeping all those things in mind."

Shukla hinted that the BCCI may conduct the upcoming IPL auction abroad like the last time.

"We are contemplating with both the options. It may be abroad also. Last time we had in Dubai. And it went very successfully. The whole idea is to take some element of cricket overseas also. So, overseas cricket fans also get attracted.

"And they associate themselves with the cricket. So, that's the basic idea. If we can't have matches there, at least we should organise such events there. Keeping that in mind, all the options are open."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

