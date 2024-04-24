Breaking News
'Door is now closed': Narine rules out T20 World Cup

Updated on: 24 April,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI

“I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies

Sunil Narine

Former West Indies bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine, who is having a terrific IPL season, won’t be reversing his retirement decision for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, insisting that the “door is now closed”.


The 35-year-old last played for the West Indies in a T20I in August 2019 before retiring from international cricket in November last year to focus on franchise T20 leagues around the world.


But owing to his sensational form with both bat and ball for Kolkata Knight Riders, attempts were being made to convince Narine to reverse his decision for the T20 World Cup. “I’m truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” Narine wrote in Instagram post.


“I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies.

“Guys who have worked hard over the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title. I wish you all the best,” he added.

