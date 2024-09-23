Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Duleep Trophy 2024 A look at the standout performers

Duleep Trophy 2024: A look at the standout performers

Updated on: 23 September,2024 06:25 PM IST  |  Anantpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The tournament showcased outstanding performances from both emerging talents and established stars alike

Duleep Trophy 2024: A look at the standout performers

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Duleep Trophy 2024: A look at the standout performers
x
00:00

The latest edition of the Duleep Trophy has concluded, with India A claiming victory over India C by 132 runs to secure their second title.


The tournament showcased outstanding performances from both emerging talents and established stars alike.



A stellar century by Shashwat Rawat, combined with impressive bowling displays from Tanush Kotian and Prasidh Krishna, propelled India A to their first Duleep Trophy title with a commanding win in Anantapur on Sunday.


Shashwat’s century (124 runs) was instrumental in lifting India A to 297 in their first innings after they found themselves struggling at 36/5.

Avesh Khan and Aaqib Khan each took three wickets, establishing a 63-run lead, despite Abhishek Porel’s resilient 82 for India C. India A then solidified their dominance with half-centuries from Riyan Parag (73) and Shashwat (53), declaring at 286/8.

India C, chasing a target of 350, faltered despite a century from Sai Sudarshan (111), ultimately being bowled out for just 217 runs due to the effective bowling of Prasidh Krishna and Tanush Kotian.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Easwaran stands firm despite Kamboj’s 5-66

Star performers from Duleep Trophy 2024

Top run-scorers

  • Ricky Bhui (India D): The Andhra Pradesh batter excelled in three matches, amassing 359 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 71.80, including two centuries and a fifty, with a top score of 119* in the third round.
  • Abhimanyu Easwaran (India B): The veteran from Bengal rebounded strongly after a slow start, scoring 309 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 77.25, highlighted by two centuries and a best score of 157*.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad (India C): Despite leading India C, the skipper fell short of securing the title. He scored 232 runs in six innings across three matches, averaging 38.66, with two fifties and a highest score of 62.
  • Sai Sudarshan (India C): The elegant left-hander from Tamil Nadu displayed flashes of brilliance, culminating in a courageous century during a challenging chase. In three matches and six innings, he totaled 211 runs at an average of 35.16, with a best score of 111.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Rishabh Pant's various range of shots ahead of Duleep Trophy

Top wicket-takers

  • Anshul Kambhoj (India C): The all-rounder from Haryana was the leading wicket-taker and named 'Player of the Tournament,' claiming 16 wickets in three matches at an average of 17.12, with remarkable figures of 8/69 against a formidable India B lineup.
  • Mukesh Kumar (India B): This recent addition to the national squad made his mark with 15 wickets at an average of 28.60, achieving best figures of 4/98.
  • Navdeep Saini (India B): The experienced quick, who has represented India in 21 international matches, captured 14 wickets at an average of 25.42, with his best performance being 5/74.
  • Arshdeep Singh (India D): The left-arm pacer, a regular in T20Is and an emerging ODI talent, showcased his potential for Test cricket with 13 wickets in three matches at an average of 21.00, including best figures of 6/40 against India B.

In the final Duleep Trophy 2024 standings, India A topped the table with two wins, one loss, and 12 points. India C finished second with a win, a loss, and a draw, totaling nine points. India B secured third place with a win, a loss, and a draw, garnering seven points, while India D rounded out the standings with a win and two draws for just six points.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Duleep Trophy cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK