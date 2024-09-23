India ‘A’ win Duleep Trophy

The victory took India ‘A’ to the top of the points table with a total of 12 points from three matches, crowing them as the eventual winners

Duleep Trophy

Tanush Kotian (3-47) and Prasidh Krishna (3-50) shared six wickets and trumped Sai Sudharsan’s valiant 111 as India ‘A’ defeated India ‘C’ by 132 runs to win the Duleep Trophy here on Sunday. Having entered the final round with six points in two matches and three points behind India ‘C’ who had nine, the ‘A’ team showed incredible resolve from the word go and dominated the final contest of the four-day competition.

The victory took India ‘A’ to the top of the points table with a total of 12 points from three matches, crowing them as the eventual winners. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh saved his best for the last game and returned career-best figures of 6-40 as India ‘D’ thrashed India ‘B’ by 257 runs to end their campaign with a consolation victory here on Sunday.

