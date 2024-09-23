Norris nails it!

McLaren driver Lando pips Max Verstappen for title and narrows points gap with Red Bull’s championship leader

McLaren’s Lando Norris celebrates on the podium after his win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore yesterday. Pics/AFP

Formula One title contender Lando Norris led from pole to chequered flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, narrowing the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, who was second.

It was the McLaren driver’s third career GP win and his first from pole at his sixth attempt. Teammate Oscar Piastri was third to extend their lead over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Max Verstappen

It was a remarkably incident-free run around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the first in its 15-race history not to see a safety car deployed.

At the end of the 62 uninterrupted laps, Norris had reduced Verstappen’s title lead to 52 points with six races and three sprints to go.

Piastri’s third place, coupled with Sergio Perez only managing 10th in the second Red Bull, meant McLaren’s lead in the constructors’ championship was increased to 41 points.

Norris got away brilliantly from pole and was clear of Verstappen into the first bend as Lewis Hamilton, on softer tyres, tried to put pressure on the Dutchman.

But the three-time world champion repelled the Englishman and all the cars completed the opening lap safely. Despite a few late brushes with the unforgiving Singapore street circuit walls, the Englishman secured a dominant victory.

“It was an amazing race,” said Norris. “A few too many close calls, I had a couple of close moments in the middle but it was well managed I think.”

