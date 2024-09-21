Breaking News
Giant lizard on track halts practice

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Singapore
AP , PTI |

Title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren set the fastest time, while standings leader Max Verstappen was fourth-fastest and reported his Red Bull car felt better than it had during a difficult second practice on Friday

A lizard walks on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. Pic/AFP

A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final F1 practice session for the Singapore GP on Saturday. The session was briefly red-flagged after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reported over the radio that he’d seen the lizard on the track.


Also Read: Norris pips Verstappen to dramatic pole in Singapore



Two track marshals chased the long-tailed reptile and the session resumed shortly after. Title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren set the fastest time, while standings leader Max Verstappen was fourth-fastest and reported his Red Bull car felt better than it had during a difficult second practice on Friday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

