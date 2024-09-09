After his first innings 181, Mumbai boy Musheer takes two catches, reacts quickly to run out Akash Deep and ensures India ‘B’s 76-run win over India ‘A’

India ‘B’s Musheer Khan dives to dismiss India ‘A’ all-rounder and fellow Mumbaikar Shivam Dube in Bangalore yesterday. Pic/PTI

It was in the fitness of things that the final act came courtesy Musheer Khan. The 19-year-old showed great alacrity and game awareness to follow up a sharp stop at short-leg with a fast flick towards the stumps to catch an overbalancing Akash Deep short of his ground, thereby sealing India ‘B’s 76-run over India ‘A’ at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

90-run lead in first innings

Musheer had shored up a stuttering India ‘B’ first innings on the first two days with his 181, the most influential performance in a Duleep Trophy tie that ended in the final session of the final day on a surface that made for an even contest between bat and ball. It was on the back of the Mumbaikar’s heroics that India ‘B’ were able to open up a 90-run lead on the first innings, and even though Deep wrecked them a second time around with a five-wicket burst, a target of 275 was well beyond the reach of Shubman Gill’s men.

India ‘A’ started their run chase with gusto despite the second-over dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, smartly caught at second slip by Nitish Kumar Reddy on the second attempt off Yash Dayal. Gill had the best seat in the ground as Riyan Parag batted quite beautifully, playing his strokes with freedom during a second-wicket alliance of 44 that ended when the No. 3 became left-arm quick Dayal’s second victim, caught by Rishabh Pant off the outside edge.

The chase hit a roadblock when India ‘A’ lost three wickets for one run either side of the lunch interval in the space of 14 deliveries, going from 75 for two to 76 for five. It was effectively game over, with only the formalities remaining, was the general consensus. KL Rahul tried his best to dispel that theory with a measured, polished 57 until he too perished, caught behind off Mukesh Kumar with the ball continuing to nibble around like it had done all match.

Deep’s aggressive 43

Deep delayed the inevitable with several scything blows as he opted to enjoy himself with the writing on the wall. He backed away and hacked the ball to different parts of the ground, hammering four sixes on his way to 43 before Musheer’s presence of mind put an end to the entertainment. The six points from this victory took India ‘B’ to the top of the standings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India ‘C’, who got the job done inside three days by defeating India ‘D’ by four wickets in Anantapur on Saturday.

Brief scores

India ‘B’ 321 & 184 (R Pant 61, S Khan 46; A Deep 5-56, K Ahmed 3-69) beat India ‘A’ 231 & 198 (KL Rahul 57, A Deep 43; Y Dayal 3-50, N Saini 2-41, M Kumar 2-50) by 76 runs