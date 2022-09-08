Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane focussed on process as West face North

The Indian domestic cricket season starts with revival of Duleep Trophy, back in its zonal format as two quarter-final matches kick off proceedings.

Ajinkya Rahane

It won’t be an easy fight to reclaim what he has lost, but Ajinkya Rahane will not deviate from his “process driven” methods as he gears up to lead a star-studded West Zone against minnows North East in the opening Duleep Trophy game starting Thursday. The Indian domestic cricket season starts with revival of Duleep Trophy, back in its zonal format as two quarter-final matches kick off proceedings.

There couldn’t have been a bigger mismatch between the two sides as West boasts of a batting line-up with names like skipper Rahane, the marauding Prithvi Shaw, talented Yashashvi Jaiswal, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and Rahul Tripathi, who as recently as tour of Zimbabwe was with the Indian team.



Also Read: Priyank Panchal to lead India 'A' v NZ 'A'; Rahane is West Zone skipper

But focus will be on Rahane, who will certainly make a last ditch attempt to get back into the Test team after being dropped earlier this year after two years of barren run. “See, I believe in following my processes. Right now, my focus is on the Duleep Trophy and doing well for the West Zone team and we will see what happens in future,” Rahane said on the eve of the match.

“Playing one game at a time...coming back after injury, the focus on what is in hand rather than the future. Looking forward to doing well,” he said in response to a question if he saw it as the first opportunity towards working for the comeback.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal