Suryakumar was set to play for India C against India D at Ananthapur in the first-round clash from September 5-8

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Duleep Trophy: No Suryakumar Yadav in first round of tournament x 00:00

India batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the opening round of the Duleep Trophy starting on September 5 due to an injury to his hand which he sustained last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The right-handed Suryakumar, who played in the final outing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore against TNCA XI, had missed the last day's play of the contest due to the injury as he did not come out to bat.

Suryakumar, whose unavailability for Duleep Trophy contest was confirmed by BCCI sources, was set to play for India C against India D at Ananthapur in the first-round clash from September 5-8. He has reported at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Simultaneously, India A and India B will clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the other match of the competition.

The competition will serve as an opportunity for India players in contention for selection in the two-Test series at home against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav’s first coach is near-jobless

Of late, the Duleep Trophy has been facing challenges in terms of its significance because of a crowded calendar. The Duleep Trophy has served as a platform for the selectors to gauge if outstanding performers from the Ranji Trophy can excel in a higher standard of first-class cricket.

Apart from three years of not being held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, continuous changes to the Duleep Trophy format has affected its competitive nature. It has oscillated from a five-team zonal event to a three-team contest with teams named after RGB display format and even accommodating teams from Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and England.

The new Duleep Trophy format has four teams (A, B, C, and D) competing, with the top two teams reaching the final. According to Bharat Arun, the former India men’s bowling coach, the revamped Duleep Trophy is the perfect opportunity to assess bowlers before India plays ten Tests till January 7, 2025.

(With agency inputs)