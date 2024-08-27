"I want to earn my spot in Test team": Suryakumar Yadav

With Shreytas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul and Rajat Patidar also in the race, Suryakumar Yadav is well aware of the challenge to secure a spot in the Indian Test team. He will also return to domestic cricket to feature ion the Duleep Trophy for his home side Mumbai. Suryakumar will also make his appearance in the Buchi Babu tournament

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

The "Men in Blue" swashbuckling batsman Suryakumar Yadav expressed his desire to "earn a spot" in India's Test team by saying that red-ball cricket is a priority for him.

Team India is schedule to play 10 Test matches in the upcoming months. So far, Suryakumar Yadav has played just one Test match for India which was against Australia in 2023. In the only Test match, he scored eight runs. In the same year, he was named as one of the reserves in the ICC World Test Championship Final squad.

With Shreytas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul and Rajat Patidar also in the race, Suryakumar Yadav is well aware of the challenge to secure a spot in the Indian Test team.

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again," Suryakumar said as quoted by ICC.

"I made my debut for India in Tests. After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now," he added.

He will also return to domestic cricket to feature ion the Duleep Trophy for his home side Mumbai. Suryakumar will also make his appearance in the Buchi Babu tournament.

Looking ahead to the action, Suryakumar Yadav is focused on making a positive impact.

"Going forward, if I have to play, then I will automatically play. That is not in my control. What is in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens," said the batter.

"But yes, I am really looking forward (to it). There are ten Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun," he added.

The veteran has played 82 first-class matches in which he scored 5,268 runs with an average of 43.62 including 14 centuries.

In a bid to find his way into the Test squad, he emphasises that the longest format has always been his priority.

"Red-ball cricket has always been my priority. When I grew up in the maidans (grounds) of Mumbai and played a lot of local cricket, I started playing with the red cherry. The love for the longest format began there, and has always been there," added Suryakumar.

"I have taken part in a lot of first-class matches for more than ten years now and I still cherish playing this format," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)