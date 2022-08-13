Dwayne Bravo becomes first player to scalp 600 wickets

Bravo, 38, who is playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred men’s tournament, achieved this unprecedented feat while playing against Oval Invincibles at The Oval on Thursday

Dwayne Bravo

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo scripted history by becoming the first-ever cricketer to scalp 600 wickets in T20 cricket.

Bravo, 38, who is playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred men’s tournament, achieved this unprecedented feat while playing against Oval Invincibles at The Oval on Thursday.

Before heading to the game which was his 545th match in the format, Bravo had 598 T20 wickets to his name. In the match against the Invincibles, Bravo picked up two wickets for 29 runs in his quota of bowling.

Also Read: First ever Women’s IPL Season to be held in March 2023

His 599th wicket was of South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw, while Sam Curran was bowled by Bravo to become his 600th wicket in T20 cricket.

Overall in his career, Bravo has picked up 78 wickets in 91 matches for West Indies in international cricket, 183 wickets in 161 matches in the IPL, 154 of which came while representing the Chennai Super Kings and 261 wickets coming from other T20 matches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever