Breaking News
Mumbai: Redevelopment work snaps water supply to 1,000 Vikhroli families
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on August 14
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dwayne Bravo becomes first player to scalp 600 wickets

Dwayne Bravo becomes first player to scalp 600 wickets

Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

Bravo, 38, who is playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred men’s tournament, achieved this unprecedented feat while playing against Oval Invincibles at The Oval on Thursday

Dwayne Bravo becomes first player to scalp 600 wickets

Dwayne Bravo


All-rounder Dwayne Bravo scripted history by becoming the first-ever cricketer to scalp 600 wickets in T20 cricket. 


Bravo, 38, who is playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred men’s tournament, achieved this unprecedented feat while playing against Oval Invincibles at The Oval on Thursday.

Before heading to the game which was his 545th match in the format, Bravo had 598 T20 wickets to his name. In the match against the Invincibles, Bravo picked up two wickets for 29 runs in his quota of bowling. 


Also Read: First ever Women’s IPL Season to be held in March 2023

His 599th wicket was of South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw, while Sam Curran was bowled by Bravo to become his 600th wicket in T20 cricket.

Overall in his career, Bravo has picked up 78 wickets in 91 matches for West Indies in international cricket, 183 wickets in 161 matches in the IPL, 154 of which came while representing the Chennai Super Kings and 261 wickets coming from other T20 matches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

dwayne bravo t20 cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK