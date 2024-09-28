Dwayne Bravo expresses gratitude to Men in Yellow as he joins KKR as mentor

Dwayne Bravo has won four IPL titles along with CSK. To date, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. He has 183 wickets and is also the first player to win two purple caps in the league's history in 2013 and 2015

Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo thanked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for showing faith in him during his stint as a bowling coach. Bravo will be seen in a new role as a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025).

One day prior to the announcement, Dwayne Bravo retired from all forms of cricket as he sustained a groin injury during the Caribbean Premier League. He last represented West Indies in 2021 and decided to end his time in the Indian Premier League last year. In the past year, Bravo shifted his focus to coaching roles, featuring for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Afghanistan.

Speaking in a video by CSK's official X handle, Bravo said, "Vanakkam, this is a champion. It is not a secret now that the news is out that I have accepted the deal to be the mentor of the Knight Riders franchise. Just want to take this time to give a special mention and a special thank you to the CSK management team for giving me their blessings to move on to do something that I am really passionate about," Bravo said.

"My fans in Chennai and to all the CSK fans around the world, I call on you to give me your blessings and support as you always do. I know this is a sad moment for you guys, but it is one that I encourage you to continue to support me in everything that I do. Lots of love, yellove, all the time. See you guys soon. See you on the other side," he added.

This will be Dwayne Bravo's second stint after taking the coaching role. He joined CSK in 2011 and retired in 2022. Later, in 2023, he joined CSK as their bowling coach.

Bravo is enthusiastic about the new chapter that is going to unfold in his life and said, "I've been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players."

Over his illustrious career, he has played 582 T20 matches, taken 631 wickets, and scored nearly 7,000 runs. With more championship wins than any other cricketer.

(With ANI Inputs)