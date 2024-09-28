Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dwayne Bravo retires joins KKR as mentor

Dwayne Bravo retires, joins KKR as mentor

Updated on: 28 September,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In KKR, the 40-year-old will replace Gautam Gambhir, who left to take over as India’s head coach this year.

Dwayne Bravo retires, joins KKR as mentor

Dwayne Bravo

Listen to this article
Dwayne Bravo retires, joins KKR as mentor
x
00:00

World Cup-winning West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and will join IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor, a move that ends his association with CSK. In KKR, the 40-year-old will replace Gautam Gambhir, who left to take over as India’s head coach this year.


Also Read: Kamindu equals Bradman as SL command NZ


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world cup west indies dwayne bravo IPL 2024 kolkata knight riders gautam gambhir sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK