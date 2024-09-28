In KKR, the 40-year-old will replace Gautam Gambhir, who left to take over as India’s head coach this year.

Dwayne Bravo

Listen to this article Dwayne Bravo retires, joins KKR as mentor x 00:00

World Cup-winning West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and will join IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor, a move that ends his association with CSK. In KKR, the 40-year-old will replace Gautam Gambhir, who left to take over as India’s head coach this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Kamindu equals Bradman as SL command NZ

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever