Sri Lanka declared at 602-5 in their first innings and left New Zealand reeling at 22-2 by stumps

Kamindu Mendis celebrates his ton in Galle yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kamindu equals Bradman as SL command NZ x 00:00

Kamindu Mendis matched Don Bradman as the joint third fastest player to 1,000 Test runs as Sri Lanka tightened their grip on New Zealand in the second Test on Friday. Sri Lanka declared at 602-5 in their first innings and left New Zealand reeling at 22-2 by stumps. With three full days left to play, the Kiwis face a mountainous challenge to avoid a second defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamindu reached the 1,000-run milestone in just his 13th Test innings, sharing the honour with Bradman, who achieved the feat in 1930 against England at Headingley. Only England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indies great Everton Weekes reached the landmark in fewer innings, doing so in 12 knocks.

Also Read: Treesa-Gayatri enter semis, Srikanth loses

In a career that has blossomed rapidly, Kamindu notched his fifth century before lunch, and second century in two Tests. Later, with audacious flair, he brought up his 1,000th run by stepping down the track to Rachin Ravindra and smashing a towering six straight back over the bowler’s head.

This remarkable achievement made him not only the fastest Sri Lankan but also the quickest Asian to the milestone, surpassing the likes of Sri Lanka great Roy Dias (23 innings) and India’s Vinod Kambli (14). “Kamindu Mendis has been sensational for us this year,” teammate Angelo Mathews said.

Kamindu found strong support from Kusal Mendis, who posted an unbeaten 106, his 10th Test century.

Brief scores

SL 602-5d (Kamindu Mendis 182*, D Chandimal 116, Kusal Mendis 106*; G Phillips 3-141) v NZ 22-2 (D Conway 9)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever