Treesa-Gayatri enter semis, Srikanth loses

India’s Gayatri Gopichand (left)and Treesa Jolly. Pic/AP; PTI

India’s Kidambi Srikanth was ousted in men’s singles but the women’s pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the semi-finals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Returning from an injury sustained in May, sixth seed Srikanth struggled to find his rhythm against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus, losing 16-21, 12-21.

Treesa and Gayatri, seeded third, emerged as the lone Indians in the fray after they outwitted Chinese Taipei’s sixth seed Hsu Yin-Hui and Lon Jhih Yun 21-12, 21-17 in the women’s doubles quarter-finals.

