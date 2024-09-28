Musheer Khan stable after road accident but set to miss Irani Cup, initial Ranji Trophy games

Musheer Khan was travelling to Lucknow all the way from Azamgarh to feature in the Irani Cup starting on October 1. His father Naushad Khan was also present in the car and suffered minor scratches in the accident. It is learnt that their car hit the divider and overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway

Musheer Khan (Pic: File Pic)

Team India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother, Musheer Khan is now stable after suffering a road accident near Lucknow. He will miss the action in the upcoming Irani Cup.

Musheer Khan has sustained a neck injury following which he will be out of action for three months. He will also miss the the Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai which will kick start on October 11.

Musheer Khan was travelling to Lucknow all the way from Azamgarh to feature in the Irani Cup starting on October 1. His father Naushad Khan was also present in the car and suffered minor scratches in the accident. It is learnt that their car hit the divider and overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway.

Dr Bhola Singh, Medical Superintendent at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, said in a statement that the cricketer is out of danger. "Cricketer Musheer Khan, injured in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway, was brought to the emergency department of Medanta Hospital due to pain in his neck. His treatment is being conducted under the supervision of Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Director of the Department of Orthopedics.

"His condition is stable and he is out of danger," Dr Singh said in the statement.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said Musheer is currently "stable, conscious, and well-oriented". "He has sustained a fracture in the neck region and is under close observation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care," the MCA said.

"Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments."

The development comes as a blow for the teenager who has already scored three centuries and a half-century in nine First-Class games. He had a double hundred in last season's Ranji Trophy quarter-final, a half-century in the semi-final and a match-winning century in the final against Vidarbha.

Earlier, Musheer Khan began his 2024-25 domestic season with a century in the Duleep Trophy.

Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai is slated to take on the Rest of India in the Irani Cup match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here from October 1-5.

After the Irani game, Mumbai will begin their Ranji campaign on October 11 against Baroda.

(With PTI Inputs)