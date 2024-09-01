Breaking News
Dwayne Bravo to retire after CPL 2024

Updated on: 01 September,2024 05:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The 40-year-old Trinidadian all-rounder, made the emotional announcement just hours before his team, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), took to the field for their opening game of CPL 2024 against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Basseterre

Dwayne Bravo. Pic/AFP

Dwayne Bravo, the most successful bowler in T20 cricket history, has announced that he will retire from the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after season 2024.
 
The 40-year-old Trinidadian all-rounder, made the emotional announcement just hours before his team, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), took to the field for their opening game of CPL 2024 against St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots in Basseterre.


Bravo took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, reflecting on his journey and expressing his excitement for his final professional tournament in the Caribbean.


"It's been a great journey and I'm looking forward to playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean people," Bravo wrote. "TKR is the place where everything started for me and will end with my team."

As the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Bravo's career has been nothing short of remarkable. His impact on the CPL has been particularly significant, where he currently holds the record for the most wickets, with 128 scalps in 103 matches. His bowling average of 22.40 and economy rate of 8.69 underscore his effectiveness in the shortest format of the game. Additionally, Bravo has contributed with the bat, amassing 1155 runs in the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

