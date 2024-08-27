Ahead of the the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is place in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Star batter Smriti Mandhana is appointed as the vice-captain of Team India

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Team India squad announced, Kaur set to lead x 00:00

The big-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian squad unveiled on Tuesday for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE from October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star batter Smriti Mandhana is appointed as the vice-captain of Team India. SHe will be expected to open the innings with swashbuckling Shafali Verma. The Indian top-order batting also has the likes of Dayalan Hemalatha.

The middle-order will comprise of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh. The side is carrying a fair share of all-rounders in Harmanpreet, Sajana, Sobhana and Deepti.

Also Read: "You will see Virat playing Test cricket for another five years": Sanjay Bangar

Yastika Bhatia and star all-rounder Shreyanka Patil are also included in the Indian squad subject to fitness. Earlier, both players have been struggling with injuries. The "Women in Blue" recently suffered a heartbreaking loss in the finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka.

This time, forgetting the past, the Blues will look to claim the title.

Initially, the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was supposed to be held in Bangladesh, but following the unrest in the country was then eventually shifted to UAE.

Ahead of the the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is place in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Team India will have Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor as their travelling reserves. Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to their official "X" handle to announce the squa. Taking to X:

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Presenting #TeamIndia's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 🙌 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KetQXVsVLX — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 27, 2024

(With ANI Inputs)