Elbow injury rules England's Mark Wood out for rest of the year

Updated on: 07 September,2024 12:43 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

"England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the year following a right elbow injury," the ECB informed in a statement

Mark Wood. Pic/AFP

Mark Wood. Pic/AFP

Pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the year because of a right elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board informed in a statement on Friday. Wood, who got injured while playing the first Test against Sri Lanka, had missed the second and third Tests of the series.


"England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the year following a right elbow injury," the ECB informed in a statement.



Also read: England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of remaining Tests vs SL


Medical scans have confirmed that Wood has a bone stress injury in his right elbow. The ECB said he had noticed increasing stiffness and discomfort in his elbow during the Test series against the West Indies earlier in the summer.

Wood had played a full part in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in Manchester, managing the discomfort whilst he was bowling. "During that Test match, Wood also sustained a right thigh injury, which is being managed and from which he is recovering well," the ECB said.

The statement said Wood will continue to work closely with the ECB medical team on his management and rehabilitation.

"As a result, he will miss England's upcoming winter Test tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December. He aims to return to full fitness by early 2025, in time for England’s white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled to begin in February 2025," the ECB said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

england sri lanka test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

