Updated on: 08 July,2022 11:30 AM IST  |  Southampton
Pandya who scored 51 and picked up a 4-wicket haul became the first player to do so in a T20I match

ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya creates a new record after stellar all-round show

Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Liam Livingstone. Pic/ AFP


All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday became the first Indian player to scalp four wickets and score a half-century in a single T20I match. Hardik achieved this feat during the first T20I against England, where he scored 51 runs and went on to scalp four wickets to provide Team India with a 50-run victory. With this record, Hardik has joined the list of Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, and Mohammed Hafeez. 

Earlier, former all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh came close to this record in 2009 when he scored a half-century and scalped three wickets in a home series against Sri Lanka. 




"The last time I played a T20 in England, I think I took 4 wickets and scored some 30. So I kind of knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take 4 wickets. I am enjoying my cricket right now," said Hardik in a post-match presentation.


"For me, a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready. The kind of break I took before this run of play I want to capitalize on the opportunities. I felt I needed that break. It is about giving your 100 per cent and when you don't do that, there is no point playing," he added.

