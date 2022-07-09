ENG vs IND: Birmingham police make an arrest following complaints of racism

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday," Birmingham Police said in a statement

India skipper Jaspirt Bumrah along with teammates during Day Four of the fifth Test at Edgbaston yesterday. Pic/Bipin Patel

Birmingham Police on Friday said that a fan has been arrested for a 'racially aggravated public order offence', following reports of racist behaviour during the fifth rescheduled Test match between India and England at Edgbaston. A number of allegations were made on social media following the close of the Day 4 of the match, which England won by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday," Birmingham Police said in a statement.

"He remains in custody for questioning," the statement further added.

Also Read: Shane Watson believes Tim David could be key to Australia's hopes of retaining WT20 title

Several Indian fans made claims on Twitter that they had faced racist abuse from other fans during the match towards the end of Day 4. The incident was also highlighted on Twitter by former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of racism at the club had rocked English cricket last year.

Earlier, Warwickshire Country Cricket Club promised to work harder to deliver its zero-tolerance approach against racism on the premises of its home venue, Edgbaston Stadium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever