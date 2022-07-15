ENG vs IND: Jos Buttler backs Virat Kohli to overcome run drought

Buttler was also surprised to hear the amount of people questioning Kohli's place in the side and he doesn't believe that the criticism is warranted

Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket during the Second ODI between England and India. Pic/ AFP

Virat Kohli has been facing criticism after the latter failed to deliver at Lord's during the second ODI. Jos Buttler, however, backed Kohli and said the Indian star batter is due for a big innings.

"I suppose in a little way it's quite refreshing for the rest of us that he [Kohli] is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world," he said.

"So he's been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don't perform as well as they can do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you're hoping that it doesn't come against us," Buttler added.

"Yeah, incredibly surprised, as I said, his record speaks for himself. The matches he's won for India and yeah, why would you question that?" Buttler said.

Kohli has been waiting to score a hundred since 2019, with each passing game, the criticism of the Indian superstar grows. However, he's still got the backing of skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

