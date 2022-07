Virat Kohli does not need reassurance: Rohit Sharma

In the second ODI Kohli played a knock of 16 runs in 25 balls. Kohli had a disappointing run of form in the T20I series against England, as he could manage only 12 runs in his two innings

Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket during the Second ODI between England and India. Pic/ AFP

After the defeat against England in the second ODI by 100 runs, India captain Rohit Sharma backed Virat Kohli, who is currently struggling with bad form, saying he is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance.

"He [Kohli] has played so many matches. He is playing for so many years. He is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance," Rohit said in a post-match press conference.

Having sat out the first ODI on Tuesday due to a groin strain, Kohli this morning took a sort of a batting fitness test before giving a firm nod to India coach Rahul Dravid about him being ready. In the second ODI Kohli played a knock of 16 runs in 25 balls. Kohli had a disappointing run of form in the T20I series against England, as he could manage only 12 runs in his two innings.

"I pointed this out in my last press conference, too: form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career. So, a player like him, who has played for so many years, who has made so many runs, who has won so many matches, for him, he only needs one or two good innings (to bounce back). That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," he added.

Talking about India's loss of early wickets, Sharma said, "Know that when 5 or 6 wickets of the team fall, it is a little difficult to win. England covered a good today, they had 6 wickets for 150. After a good partnership, they made 246. It is a challenge for us as well that when our 5 or 6 wickets fall, then we also have to learn how to score runs. We need to focus on how we maintain our balance."

