Girl hit by Rohit Sharma sixer is keen to become a cricketer

Meera Salvi

A massive six from Rohit Sharma in the first ODI against England on Tuesday that landed on a spectator, Meera Salvi, six, has made her more determined to become a cricketer.

Meera was in the stands with her father Jignesh watching the ODI match when she was struck by one of Rohit’s five sixes. “Meera is a brave girl and the incident has not scared her at all. In fact, she wants to become a cricketer when she grows up,” Jignesh, who works for the NHS in Brighton, told mid-day on Wednesday.

“Cricket runs in our blood. My brother, Dhiren, plays cricket for Baroda. My father, Pradeep Krishnarao Salvi, also played cricket there. And his third generation daughter, Meera, who is studying in Class I at Middle Street Primary School, plays cricket for All Star Club in Brighton,” added Jignesh.

Narrating the incident, Jignesh said, “Meera was watching the match from the stands. My seat was two rows behind her. I went to get her a snack and on my return, I called out to her. As soon as she turned towards me, the ball hit her on her back.”

Thankfully the little girl did not suffer any serious injury. “Meera is absolutely fine. She was well looked after by the England medical team. In fact, David Gorrod, one of the officials at the Surrey ground, has even promised to give her match tickets for a future game. Meera was also delighted to receive an England jersey,” said Jignesh.