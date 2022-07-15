ENG vs IND: Jos Buttler praises English batsman for negotiating tricky wicket

"It felt a bit like the World Cup final wicket, not completely straightforward and that creates interesting games of cricket as well," Buttler said in a post-match press conference

Jos Buttler plays a shot for four runs during the One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and India. Pic/ AFP

England captain Jos Buttler praised English batters and said that the positivity they delivered on a difficult Lord's surface made the crucial difference.

The English skipper led his team to a big 100-run win over the Men in Blue to level the series 1-1 and set up a deciding clash at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground for the third and last match of the three-game series.

"We play at Lord's quite a lot and it's never a brilliant batting wicket, never completely straightforward. It's always got that bit of a feel as well as a batsman."

"It felt a bit like the World Cup final wicket, not completely straightforward and that creates interesting games of cricket as well," Buttler said in a post-match press conference.

"If you held a length, it was very tough to score. It felt like you could beat the bat and create wickets, so it was a different style of ODI cricket to that we have sometimes seen over the last few years in England when we've played on excellent wickets and it's been high-scoring," he added.

Talking about the match and how they handled the early drubbing Buttler said, "Today the positivity we showed with the bat is actually what enabled us to get up to the score that we did," he added.

"I think we can bat better. Absolutely we can, but instead of playing it safe and allowing the bowlers to just settle in on a length, we actually were proactive and played some positive shots, which I think earned us a few extra runs than potentially we may have got," said England captain.

