England 38-3 after dismissing West Indies for 282 on first day at Edgbaston

England's Gus Atkinson (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Alick Athanaze on the first day of the third Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pic/AFP

England's openers were routed after fast bowler Gus Atkinson seized the initiative from the West Indies on a lively first day Friday of the third test at Edgbaston. With a series win, and the Richards-Botham Trophy already in the bag, England was positioned to push for a 3-0 clean sweep after bowling out the tourists for an under-par 282. Atkinson took 4-67 as he continued to impress on the big stage, bowling with heat and heart as he manufactured openings on a true pitch, while there were three wickets for the subtler skills of Chris Woakes.

But ball continued to get the better of bat after the innings changeover, as England hopes of establishing a position of dominance came undone in an eight-over spell that left them 38-3 at stumps. Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph dismissed openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett with consecutive deliveries and Mark Wood failed his test as the nightwatchman, caught behind for a duck off Seales. Thirteen wickets fell on the day. The West Indies, outclassed at Lord's and outlasted at Trent Bridge, got the better of the initial exchanges, winning the toss and posting the biggest opening partnership of the series. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis put on 76 in just under 22 overs, despite some handy swing for the English bowlers. On a flat deck, England was just beginning to wonder how it might gain a foothold in the game when Atkinson secured one.

He took Louis' edge on 26 as the batter pushed tentatively. No. 3 Kirk McKenzie gave his best knock of the tour, but on 12 his middle stump was smashed by Wood. When Alick Athanaze dragged down his own stumps off the final ball before lunch, Atkinson benefiting from a short one that kept low, West Indies was 97-3. The batter responsible for almost two thirds of those runs perished three overs after lunch. Brathwaite's dogged stay ended when he gloved Wood down leg for 61. When Kavem Hodge, scorer of a fine century in Nottingham last week, lost his off stump to Woakes without playing a shot there seemed no way back from losing five for 39. Step forward Jason Holder (59) and Joshua Da Silva (49). Both men have test best scores against England and, after each survived lbw reviews in single figures, they set about rebuilding the innings. They kept the host at bay until tea, playing with due care and attention before taking a liking to spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Bashir enjoyed a memorable finish to the second test, scooping up a five-for as the West Indies crumbled on the fourth evening, but there was precious little to work with on day one here and he leaked boundaries at a rapid rate. Woakes finally tempted Da Silva out of his comfort zone, seaming one away as the batter followed a lost cause and nicked off for 49. Alzarri Joseph somehow lasted 31 balls before plonking Woakes to mid-off but it was Holder's demise that effectively ended the resistance. Holder thought he could work the ball through midwicket but was a fraction late as Atkinson took out off stump. England was left with eight overs to see out and West Indies turned them into a scare. Crawley chased a teaser, Duckett played on, and Wood got a fine edge to Holder outside off. Joe Root and Ollie Pope ensured no further drama and will resume 244 behind.

