A record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88) kept England at bay

England's Josh Tongue, center right, celebrates with England's Stuart Broad after claiming the wicket of Ireland's Fionn Hand during day three of the first Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in one-off Test x 00:00

England overpowered Ireland by 10 wickets to win their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

It took England just four balls to score the 11 runs they needed for victory, with Zak Crawley hitting three fours off Mark Adair. Ireland, yet to win any of their seven Tests, did well to take the match beyond tea on the third day as they avoided an innings defeat with a score of 362. A record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88) kept England at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Big Ashes question: Can England ace Australia’s pace?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever