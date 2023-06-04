Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in one off Test

England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in one-off Test

Updated on: 04 June,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

A record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88) kept England at bay

England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in one-off Test

England's Josh Tongue, center right, celebrates with England's Stuart Broad after claiming the wicket of Ireland's Fionn Hand during day three of the first Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in one-off Test
x
00:00

England overpowered Ireland by 10 wickets to win their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s on Saturday. 


It took England just four balls to score the 11 runs they needed for victory, with Zak Crawley hitting three fours off Mark Adair. Ireland, yet to win any of their seven Tests, did well to take the match beyond tea on the third day as they avoided an innings defeat with a score of 362. A record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88) kept England at bay.


Also Read: Big Ashes question: Can England ace Australia’s pace?


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ashes test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK