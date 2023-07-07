England eves keep Ashes hopes alive with thrilling win

England now trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, which is decided on points. The series includes a one-off Test, three T20 matches and three ODIs

England players celebrate their win. Pic/Getty Images

England beat Australia by three runs in a thrilling Twenty20 clash on Wednesday to keep their Women’s Ashes hopes alive.

The home side scored 186-9 in their 20 overs at The Oval against world champions Australia, with Danni Wyatt hitting a brilliant 76 from 46 balls. Captain Alyssa Healy hit 37 and Ellyse Perry smashed 51 not out as the visitors gave England a scare, with Georgia Wareham putting up a brave fight at the death with a flurry of big hits. Australia needed an unlikely 20 to win from the final over and fell agonisingly short on 183-8, despite Perry’s two sixes from the last two balls.

England now trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, which is decided on points. The series includes a one-off Test, three T20 matches and three ODIs. Ashes holders Australia won the Test and the first T20 to establish an iron grip on the series and remain firm favourites to retain their crown. The third T20I takes place at Lord’s on Saturday.

