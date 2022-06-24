Breaking News
England gain upper hand vs New Zealand on day 1 of third Test

Updated on: 24 June,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Leeds
AFP

Stuart Broad. Pic/AFP


Stuart Broad led England’s attack in the absence of James Anderson before New Zealand lost Henry Nicholls in bizarre fashion on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. 

New Zealand were 123 for five at tea, with Broad removing Tom Latham in the first over of the match prior to capturing the key wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.




On the stroke of tea, Nicholls, who struggled to 19 off 99 balls, drove powerfully at left-arm spinner Jack Leach. The ball deflected off non-striker Daryl Mitchell’s bat and then looped gently to Alex Lees at mid-off for an unlucky dismissal. Mitchell was 25 not out, having already scored two hundreds in a three-match series.

