England on verge of victory against NZ

A sustained seam attack by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse following a belligerent batting effort saw England on the verge of wrapping up the first Test at stumps on Day Three here on Saturday.

New Zealand were 155-6 at stumps, ahead by just four runs and with only four wickets remaining. Daryl Mitchell was not out 31 with Nathan Smith on one.

England made 499 in their first innings, an imposing 151-run lead, led by Harry Brook’s 171.

