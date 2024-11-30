Breaking News
Maharashtra government formation: CM swearing-in on December 5; Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath
London to Mumbai flight turns around after ‘engine shutdown’
Mumbai: BMC misses Andheri’s Gokhale bridge deadline again
Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime
Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England on verge of victory against NZ

England on verge of victory against NZ

Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Christchurch
AFP |

Top

New Zealand were 155-6 at stumps, ahead by just four runs and with only four wickets remaining. Daryl Mitchell was not out 31 with Nathan Smith on one

England on verge of victory against NZ

Brydon Carse

Listen to this article
England on verge of victory against NZ
x
00:00

A sustained seam attack by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse following a belligerent batting effort saw England on the verge of wrapping up the first Test at stumps on Day Three here on Saturday. 


New Zealand were 155-6 at stumps, ahead by just four runs and with only four wickets remaining. Daryl Mitchell was not out 31 with Nathan Smith on one. 


Also Read: It’s fans and frolic as excited crowd turns Manuka Oval into mini India


England made 499 in their first innings, an imposing 151-run lead, led by Harry Brook’s 171.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

england new zealand test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK