England opener Ben Duckett declared fit

Opener Ben Duckett has been declared fit and available for England’s campaign in the Champions Trophy, starting from February 19, following a scan on his left groin. Duckett picked an injury in his left groin while fielding during the third ODI against India, which England lost by 142 runs in Ahmedabad and suffered a 3-0 series sweep. After departing India, Duckett was set to undergo scans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the Champions Trophy,” ECB said in a statement.

