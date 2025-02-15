Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England opener Ben Duckett declared fit

England opener Ben Duckett declared fit

Updated on: 16 February,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the Champions Trophy,” ECB said in a statement

England opener Ben Duckett declared fit

Ben Duckett

Listen to this article
England opener Ben Duckett declared fit
x
00:00

Opener Ben Duckett has been declared fit and available for England’s campaign in the Champions Trophy, starting from February 19, following a scan on his left groin. Duckett picked an injury in his left groin while fielding during the third ODI against India, which England lost by 142 runs in Ahmedabad and suffered a 3-0 series sweep. After departing India, Duckett was set to undergo scans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).


Also Read: WPL 2025 | "The way Richa and Pez batted, it was amazing to watch": Smriti Mandhana


“Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the Champions Trophy,” ECB said in a statement. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK