27 February,2023  |  Cape Town
England pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt ends World Cup career

Katherine Sciver-Brunt


England’s narrow six-run defeat to South Africa at Newlands in the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup has also resulted in veteran seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt ending her time in playing World Cups too, having previously retired from the longest format of the game. 


“I’ve been thinking about retirement daily for two years. It used to be after every tour, I’d question what I was doing. But as it’s drawn closer, I’ve thought about it a bit more seriously and it does creep into your mind when you’re training, mainly because of the pressure other people put on you.



“The media do like to keep tabs on you. Are you close to the end? Is your body holding up? You get all those comments and then you start to think, ‘Oh, am I slowing down? Should I stop? Am I embarrassing myself?’ I’ve always said I would like to retire on top, where I’m still wanted, I’m still picked in the first 11, I’m not less than what I used to be.


“That’s how I’ve felt in the last six months. This is definitely the last World Cup and beyond this point, I’m fairly close to it all being along the same line, so it won’t be long,” Katherine was quoted as saying by the ICC.

