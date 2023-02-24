Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur stuck, India out of luck!

Team India suffer five-run defeat to champs Australia in thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s (34-ball 52) bizarre run out

A distraught Harmanpreet Kaur after her dismissal. Pics/Getty Images

Defending champions Australia held their nerve as they beat India by five runs in a thrilling Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final here on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 173, the Indian women needed just 31 off the last three overs, but only managed 167-8 in the end as spinner Ashleigh Gardner bowled a fantastic final over, giving away just 10 runs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24 balls) added 69 runs in just 6.4 overs to set the platform, but while Jemimah was out trying to play an over-head ramp shot, Harmanpreet saw her bat get stuck in the ground just short of the crease while going for the second run.

Australia players celebrate the prized wicket of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in Cape Town yesterday

Richa Ghosh was also out while attempting a big shot, while Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 17 balls) once again failed to produce big hits in the end.

Earlier, India’s shoddy fielding allowed Australia to post a challenging 172 for four. The bowling effort also left a lot be desired as Beth Mooney extended her envious record against India with a classy 54 off 37 balls.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur doubtful for T20 WC semifinal against Australia; pacer Vastrakar ruled out

One of the best power hitters in the game, Ashleigh Gardner, hurt India with 31 off 18 balls while skipper Meg Lanning made 49 not out off 34 balls. Australia opted to bat at a sunny Newlands and Kaur, who chose to play the knock-out game a day after suffering from high fever, did not seem to mind Lanning’s call. There was no swing on offer, making life a lot difficult for star pacer Renuka Thakur, whose first ball of the game was a half volley to Alyssa Healy (25 off 26) and she duly put it away.

Healy is usually the aggressor in the opening stand with Mooney, but it wasn’t the case here. It was Mooney, who got the boundaries more regularly in their 52-run partnership.

