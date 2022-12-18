Breaking News
England reaches 140-4, still trails by 164 in 3rd Test

Updated on: 18 December,2022 02:22 PM IST  |  Karachi
England's top-order slipped against Pakistan's spinners on a slow turning wicket to reach 140-4 at lunch on Day 2 of the third and final Test on Sunday

England's Ben Stokes, left, plays a shot as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches during the second day of third test cricket match between England and Pakistan.Pic/AFP


England's top-order slipped against Pakistan's spinners on a slow turning wicket to reach 140-4 at lunch on Day 2 of the third and final Test on Sunday.


Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, one of the four changes Pakistan made for the dead rubber, grabbed the wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root off successive deliveries and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed had Ollie Pope (51) clean bowled soon after he completed his half-century.



Harry Brook survived lbw television referral against Abrar and was unbeaten on 38 off 48 balls with captain Ben Stokes not out on 25 off 31 balls.


England, having a decisive 2-0 lead in its first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years, still trails by 164 on a wicket where the ball has already started keeping low and the spinners continue to prosper.

England spinners Jack Leach and 18-year-old test debutant Rehan Ahmed picked up six wickets between them to dismiss Pakistan for 304.

Pope and Duckett made a fluent start against seamer Mohammad Wasim after England resumed on 7-1.

Debutant 21-year-old Wasim was taken out of the attack after conceding 19 runs off his first two overs before Pakistan spinners seized control.

Duckett hit Abrar for a straight six and took the total to 58 before Nauman had the left-hander trapped lbw for 26. Joe Root then fell first ball with Agha Salman grabbing a clean low catch at slip.

Pope completed his half-century off 63 balls with a boundary over cover point against Nauman but was undone by Abrar's sharp delivery that spun enough to hit the top of off stump.

Abrar had grabbed a 11-wicket haul in his debut Test at Multan before England recorded a stunning 26-run win inside four days to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

