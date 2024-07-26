Breaking News
England unchanged for Edgbaston Test

England unchanged for Edgbaston Test

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AFP |

Top

Ben Stokes’s men won the second Testat at Trent Bridge by a crushing 241 runs after the West Indies collapsed against the spin of Shoaib Bashir

England unchanged for Edgbaston Test

Ben Stokes. Pic/AFP

England have named an unchanged side for the third Test starting on Friday at Edgbaston as they target a series clean sweep of the West Indies. Ben Stokes’s men won the second Testat at Trent Bridge by a crushing 241 runs after the West Indies collapsed against the spin of Shoaib Bashir. Victory gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match campaign. 


