England unchanged for Edgbaston Test

Ben Stokes’s men won the second Testat at Trent Bridge by a crushing 241 runs after the West Indies collapsed against the spin of Shoaib Bashir

Ben Stokes. Pic/AFP

England have named an unchanged side for the third Test starting on Friday at Edgbaston as they target a series clean sweep of the West Indies. Ben Stokes’s men won the second Testat at Trent Bridge by a crushing 241 runs after the West Indies collapsed against the spin of Shoaib Bashir. Victory gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match campaign.

