India have sent a seven-member badminton squad including the high-flying men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and double Olympic medallist Sindhu

Prakash Padukone. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Legendary Prakash Padukone predicts India's chances of winning medals x 00:00

Badminton legend and ace shuttler PV Sindhu’s mentor, Prakash Padukone believes that India have a strong chance of bagging three medals in badminton in the Paris Olympics including a hat-trick of medals for Sindhu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat guide India to quarter-finals of archery

India have sent a seven-member badminton squad including the high-flying men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and double Olympic medallist Sindhu.

Padukone picked Rankireddy and Shetty in the men’s doubles, Sindhu in women’s singles and Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy in men’s singles as possible medal contenders. “We have a chance in all three events: men’s singles, women’s singles and men’s doubles,” he told Jio Cinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever