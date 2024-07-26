Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Legendary Prakash Padukone predicts Indias chances of winning medals

Paris Olympics 2024: Legendary Prakash Padukone predicts India's chances of winning medals

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

India have sent a seven-member badminton squad including the high-flying men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and double Olympic medallist Sindhu

Paris Olympics 2024: Legendary Prakash Padukone predicts India's chances of winning medals

Prakash Padukone. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Legendary Prakash Padukone predicts India's chances of winning medals
x
00:00

Badminton legend and ace shuttler PV Sindhu’s mentor, Prakash Padukone believes that India have a strong chance of bagging three medals in badminton in the Paris Olympics including a hat-trick of medals for Sindhu.


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat guide India to quarter-finals of archery



India have sent a seven-member badminton squad including the high-flying men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and double Olympic medallist Sindhu. 


Padukone picked Rankireddy and Shetty in the men’s doubles, Sindhu in women’s singles and Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy in men’s singles as possible medal contenders. “We have a chance in all three events: men’s singles, women’s singles and men’s doubles,” he told Jio Cinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics prakash padukone pv sindhu Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK