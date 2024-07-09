England’s Anderson keen to end on high vs WI

The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last test and he will transition into England’s fast-bowling mentor

James Anderson. Pic/AFP

It doesn’t matter if James Anderson takes a bunch of West Indies wickets for England in the first Test at Lord’s from Wednesday.

The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last test and he will transition into England’s fast-bowling mentor.

His 21-year Test career comes full circle at Lord’s, where he made his Test debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Lord’s witnessed Anderson’s career-best figures of 7-42 against the West Indies in 2017.

