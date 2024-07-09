Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Englands Anderson keen to end on high vs WI

England’s Anderson keen to end on high vs WI

Updated on: 10 July,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last test and he will transition into England’s fast-bowling mentor

England’s Anderson keen to end on high vs WI

James Anderson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
England’s Anderson keen to end on high vs WI
x
00:00

It doesn’t matter if James Anderson takes a bunch of West Indies wickets for England in the first Test at Lord’s from Wednesday.


The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last test and he will transition into England’s fast-bowling mentor. 


Also Read: ‘Focus is on stopping myself from crying’


His 21-year Test career comes full circle at Lord’s, where he made his Test debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Lord’s witnessed Anderson’s career-best figures of 7-42 against the West Indies in 2017.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

james anderson england west indies test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK