Ex-Australia cricketer MacGill charged for alleged role in cocaine supply

Stuart MacGill

Former Australian star spinner Stuart MacGill has been charged over his alleged role in a large cocaine supply following a police investigation into an earlier alleged kidnapping.

Police arrested the 52-year-old at Chatswood Police Station here on Tuesday night and charged him with knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, ABC News reported. The investigation into MacGill began in April 2021 after he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men.

MacGill made headlines in after filing a complaint telling police he was confronted and forced into a car in the Sydney suburb of Cremorne and taken to Bringelly. He had told police that he was continuously beaten on the head leaving him concussed, and tried to extort money from him before dropping him at Belmore after an hour later.

