Ex-Australia Test captain Paine could make BBL return with Hobart Hurricanes: reports

Tim Paine. Pic/AFP

Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine will likely make an appearance for Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) with reports quoting team coach Jeff Vaughan as saying the 37-year-old could potentially fill the final vacant spot on the franchise's list.

Panie had stepped down as the Australia Test captain last year ahead of the Ashes series following the "sexting" saga involving him and a former Cricket Tasmania official in 2007. Pace bowler Pat Cummins replaced him, guiding Australia to a 4-0 win against England at home.

Paine is also set to return to playing first-class cricket for Tasmania in the 2022-2023 season following fruitful discussions with Cricket Tasmania CEO Dom Baker. Paine's playing career was thought to be all but over after he was omitted from Tasmania's list of contracted players in May this year and it seemed unlikely he would find a route back into the team.

After taking time away from cricket following his captaincy resignation, Paine returned to the Tasmanian cricket fold in an unofficial coaching role late last season.

Hurricanes coach Vaughan was quoted as saying by The West Australian that Paine is already a couple of weeks back into training.

"He's two weeks back into his training schedule again (and has) been really good in the nets," Vaughan was quoted as saying in the report. "(He's) good physically, good emotionally. Look, there's a chance, but he'll be one of a number of players we'll look at for that last position."

Vaughan added the Hurricanes will discuss the last remaining spot on the BBL roster, but will defer the final call until some Sheffield Shield and domestic one-day games have been played.

"(Paine has) been keeping and telling us how good he's going. We all have faith and trust in his 'keeping skill set," Vaughan said. "He's very much training as he was 12, 18 months ago."

Paine has played 43 games for Hobart, the last in BBL-7, and scored a total of 1,119 runs.

