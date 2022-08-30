Breaking News
26/11-type threat: Mumbai Crime Branch gives clean chit for 10
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Ganeshotsav 2022: Planning to visit Andhericha Raja pandal? check out the dress
Mumbai: Significant drop in Covid-19 cases, at 351; fatalities down to 3
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Decision to leave Mumbai for Uttarakhand was not an easy one Aditya Tare

Decision to leave Mumbai for Uttarakhand was not an easy one: Aditya Tare

Updated on: 30 August,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Tare scored 8,541 domestic runs and had 480 dismissals across three formats. He played some vital knocks and earned the man-of-the-match awards in both Vijay Hazare Trophy triumphs in 2018-19 and 2020-21

Decision to leave Mumbai for Uttarakhand was not an easy one: Aditya Tare

Parsee Gym stumper Aditya Tare during the Kanga League match v Karnataka SA at Cross Maidan on Sunday. Pic/Atul Kamble


Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning captain Aditya Tare will be seen keeping wickets and scoring runs for Uttarakhand in the upcoming domestic season. 


Tare, 34, whose team beat Saurashtra at Pune for Mumbai’s 41st and last Ranji Trophy win in 2015-16, said: “It’s a difficult decision to leave Mumbai.”

He added: “Whenever I entered the ground wearing a Mumbai jersey it was memorable for me. I played for Mumbai with a lot of pride. To share a Mumbai dressing room [with top players], to learn so many things, was a different education and experience for me. The Mumbai dressing room…all my friends—seniors and juniors—that is something I will definitely miss. I will also miss the Mumbai logo on my jersey, something I had dreamt of wearing.” 


Tare scored 8,541 domestic runs and had 480 dismissals across three formats. He played some vital knocks and earned the man-of-the-match awards in both Vijay Hazare Trophy triumphs in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

“I’ve had some success and endured criticism for failures, but the moments spent with my teammates during those wins and losses have been my most enjoyable memories. 

“It’s time for new challenges, a new environment. I am excited going into this new phase of my playing career and I have much to offer,” remarked Tare, who led the Mumbai team in the 2016-17 Ranji final which they lost to Gujarat.

The sadness in his voice was noticeable on Monday: “I won’t lie, it does hurt a bit the way things ended. But it’s difficult to put into words how I feel about moving on from Mumbai. Since I was 16, when I got my first Mumbai cap [U-17], until today at 34, I have enjoyed myself, played with absolute pride and lived my dream of being a Mumbai player.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
aditya tare ranji trophy cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK