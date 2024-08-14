Ex-England cricketer Graham Thorpe killed by a train

Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, southwest of London, Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was told
Former England batsman Graham Thorpe died after being struck by a train at a railway station, an inquest into his death heard on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old took his own life, his wife Amanda revealed on Monday in an interview with The Times. Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, southwest of London, Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was told.
