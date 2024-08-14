Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ex England cricketer Graham Thorpe killed by a train

Ex-England cricketer Graham Thorpe killed by a train

Updated on: 14 August,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, southwest of London, Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was told

Ex-England cricketer Graham Thorpe killed by a train

Graham Thorpe

Listen to this article
Ex-England cricketer Graham Thorpe killed by a train
x
00:00

Former England batsman Graham Thorpe died after being struck by a train at a railway station, an inquest into his death heard on Tuesday. 


Also Read: "Shreyas Iyer is eager to play red-ball cricket": MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil



The 55-year-old took his own life, his wife Amanda revealed on Monday in an interview with The Times. Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, southwest of London, Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was told.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK