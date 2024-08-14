Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, southwest of London, Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was told

Graham Thorpe

Listen to this article Ex-England cricketer Graham Thorpe killed by a train x 00:00

Former England batsman Graham Thorpe died after being struck by a train at a railway station, an inquest into his death heard on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old took his own life, his wife Amanda revealed on Monday in an interview with The Times. Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, southwest of London, Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was told.

