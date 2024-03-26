Breaking News
Ex-selectors Raja, Sambaran want domestic aces in panel

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

The BCCI recently formed a three-member panel which includes India head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chairman VVS Laxman and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to provide suggestions to boost domestic cricket

Raja Venkat

Former India selector Raja Venkat wants two accomplished first-class players to be added to the committee formed by the BCCI for the betterment of domestic cricket.


The BCCI recently formed a three-member panel which includes India head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chairman VVS Laxman and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to provide suggestions to boost domestic cricket.


While Raja Venkat does not have a problem with the choice of the former India players, he feels they will be too busy with their existing duties to look into this matter. “Will Agarkar or Dravid have the time to oversee such an important portfolio, since they would be busy with their duties,” the 65-year-old 
former Bengal stalwart asked.

He wants the BCCI to include at least two players who have done exceedingly well in domestic cricket as “their experience of playing domestic cricket will be invaluable,” said the former batsman.

Another ex-national selector Sambaran Banerjee expressed a similar view. “I would want to depend on those cricketers who are champions in the Ranji or Duleep Trophy—doyens, who played for their state teams for a very long period.

We have to consult them. There should be a committee of players from all five zones who have played for their states for about 15 years. I am glad that the BCCI is thinking of reorganising the Ranji Trophy. [It’s a] very good initiative, but there should be enough experience of playing domestic cricket,” the former Bengal wicketkeeper remarked.

