Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Faf We werent one of the best teams

Faf: We weren’t one of the best teams

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:40 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

RCB’s campaign in the IPL ended prematurely yet again with Shubman Gill’s blazing century helping Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket victory here on Sunday

Faf: We weren’t one of the best teams

Faf du Plessis

Listen to this article
Faf: We weren’t one of the best teams
x
00:00

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis made a critical assessment of his side’s performance in the IPL this season, saying it “wasn’t one of the best teams in the competition” and “didn’t deserve to be in semi-final”.


RCB’s campaign in the IPL ended prematurely yet again with Shubman Gill’s blazing century helping Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket victory here on Sunday. 



RCB have never won an IPL trophy and it would have rankled Faf all the more as, despite leading the run-getters’ chart, his efforts went in vain. “I am so disappointed that our season ends there. If we take a hard look at ourselves, we’ll be honest in saying that we weren’t one of the best teams in the competition,” said Faf in a post-match video posted by RCB on Monday. 


“We were lucky that there were some really good performances throughout the season but, as a whole [and] as a team, we probably don’t deserve to be in the semifinal, if you look at the period of 15-14 games,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

faf du plessis Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans royal challengers bangalore indian premier league cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK