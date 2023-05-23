Faf: We weren’t one of the best teams

RCB’s campaign in the IPL ended prematurely yet again with Shubman Gill’s blazing century helping Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket victory here on Sunday

Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis made a critical assessment of his side’s performance in the IPL this season, saying it “wasn’t one of the best teams in the competition” and “didn’t deserve to be in semi-final”.

RCB have never won an IPL trophy and it would have rankled Faf all the more as, despite leading the run-getters’ chart, his efforts went in vain. “I am so disappointed that our season ends there. If we take a hard look at ourselves, we’ll be honest in saying that we weren’t one of the best teams in the competition,” said Faf in a post-match video posted by RCB on Monday.

“We were lucky that there were some really good performances throughout the season but, as a whole [and] as a team, we probably don’t deserve to be in the semifinal, if you look at the period of 15-14 games,” he said.

