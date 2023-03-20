Familiarity with Brabourne helped: RCB’s Devine on match-winning 99

“We’ve played a number of games here now and to sit back and watch how other people play, it’s been good to see how other batters go about it,” Devine told the official broadcaster after the match

RCB’s Sophie Devine en route her 36-ball 99 at Brabourne on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Sophie Devine said her familiarity with the Brabourne Stadium helped her blast a 36-ball 99 to help her team achieve an eight-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match on Saturday.

“We’ve played a number of games here now and to sit back and watch how other people play, it’s been good to see how other batters go about it,” Devine told the official broadcaster after the match.

“So even just watching Ash Gardner bat, I learned a lot and just took out the best bits and applied it to how I wanted to bat. I was happy to be able to put RCB into a winning position tonight,” Devine added.

