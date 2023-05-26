Fans struggle to buy IPL 2023 final tickets online

Dimple Gupta, a Gujarat Titans supporter, struggled for five to six hours before managing six online tickets. “I finally managed to log in for tickets, but before I could choose the Rs 1,000 tickets, they were gone. So, I picked the Rs 2,500 tickets,” he said

The Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera. Pic/BCCI

Hundreds of fans thronged the Narendra Modi Stadium, braving the 42-degree heat on Thursday to buy tickets for Sunday’s IPL-16 final.

“Since morning, we have opened 20 windows for the ticket sale,” Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel told mid-day on Thursday.

It is learnt that fans were struggling to buy tickets online. Tickets for Friday’s Qualifier 2 were available, but a ‘coming soon’ message greeted online ticket seekers when they tried to get seats for the final. “Online tickets are available for the final, but due to overwhelming rush, the server hangs some times,” said Patel, justifying the reason for the ‘coming soon’ message. He urged fans not to give up on their efforts to get online tickets.

“We expect a full house for the final,” he said, adding that tickets from Rs 1,000 to 15,000 were on sale.

Dimple Gupta, a Gujarat Titans supporter, struggled for five to six hours before managing six online tickets. “I finally managed to log in for tickets, but before I could choose the Rs 1,000 tickets, they were gone. So, I picked the Rs 2,500 tickets,” he said.

Dhaval Bhatt was another Ahmedabad-based fan happy to have hit the click button at the right time.

“I managed to get the lowest denomination tickets, but had to settle for different seats for my friends,” said Dhaval, who has attended every Titans match at the 130,000-capacity Motera stadium this season.