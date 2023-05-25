IPL 2023: ‘I am not Bumrah’s replacement, trying my best to do what I can,’ says MI bowler Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal, who engineered Mumbai Indians' historic 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator, doesn't consider himself as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement and is happy to fulfil the responsibility entrusted on him by the team

Akash Madhwal (Pic: AFP)

Akash Madhwal spearheaded Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack to engineer a historic 81-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator at MA Chidambram Stadium on Wednesday. His impressive performance of 5/5 in 3.3 overs put his name alongside Jasprit Bumrah, an important figure in MI's bowling history.

However, Madhwal, an engineer from Uttarakhand, clarified that he doesn’t consider himself as Bumrah’s replacement and is happy to fulfil the responsibility entrusted on him by the team.

"I am trying my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me by the team. I am not Bumrah's replacement but I'm trying my best to do what I can," Madhwal told reporters after the match.

Though the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has not benefited the pacers much this season, Madhwal spoke about what worked for him.

"The wicket at Chepauk was good. As you saw, the ball was not gripping but skidding. I am a swing/sling bowler, and I pitched my deliveries in hard lengths aiming for wickets," he said.

Appreciating Rohit Sharma, Madhwal stated that the skipper knew his strengths and how to use him.

"Rohit bhaiya knew that yorkers were my strength but during the nets and practice matches, he also found that I can bowl well with the new ball," he said.

"So he had an idea as to how to use me as the situation warranted. I'm also very chilled out and relaxed and I'm having fun because I'm pursuing my passion," the star of the game added.

(With PTI inputs)

