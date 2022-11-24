×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Fearless JK create history enter knockouts

‘Fearless’ J&K create history, enter knockouts

Updated on: 24 November,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Put into bat, Uttarakhand posted 251-6 with Priyanshu Khanduri scoring 97 (9x4, 1x6). For J&K, pacer Auqib Nabi claimed 3-48

‘Fearless’ J&K create history, enter knockouts

J&K captain Shubham Pundir. Pic/Atul Kamble


Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) outclassed Uttarakhand by nine wickets in their last Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D game at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. J&K, who won five out of their six league games with 20 points, created history and earned their knockouts qualification by securing a second place in the group after Punjab (24 points).


Put into bat, Uttarakhand posted 251-6 with Priyanshu Khanduri scoring 97 (9x4, 1x6). For J&K, pacer Auqib Nabi claimed 3-48.



J&K secured a convincing win in 42.2 overs thanks to opener Vivrant Sharma’s unbeaten 154 (18x4, 6x6) “This was made  possible because of just one word—fearless…only because of our fearless attitude,” J&K captain Shubham Pundir told mid-day when asked about the achievement. The J&K players celebrated their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout entry with a special cheer and dance at Wankhede. Pundir added: “We didn’t play extraordinarily. We were playing with our game plans and it executed well. It’s a nice feeling to make it to the knockouts. We just want to continue with the same momentum in the next phase of the tournament. We are going [to Ahmedabad] to win the final.” The knockout round will start on Nov 26.


Also Read: Narayan Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest-ever score in List A cricket: Know his Mumbai connection

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vijay hazare trophy cricket news sports news sports jammu and kashmir

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK