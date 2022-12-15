Breaking News
First Test: India reduce Bangladesh to 133 for 8 at stumps on day 2

15 December,2022
India reduced Bangladesh to 133 for eight at stumps after posting 404 in their first innings on day two, taking control of the first Test here on Thursday

India's cricketers wait for the third umpire's decision for the dismissal of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan.Pic/AFP


India reduced Bangladesh to 133 for eight at stumps after posting 404 in their first innings on day two, taking control of the first Test here on Thursday.


Mohammed Siraj (3/14) rattled the Bangladesh top-order with three wickets before Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) joined the party with four wickets as India put Bangladesh on the mat. Umesh Yadav (1/33) also took a wicket.



Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) produced a lower-order fight back to help India go past the 400-run mark after starting the day at 278 for six.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings : 404 all out in 133.5 overs (C Pujara 90, S Iyer 86, R Ashwin 58; Taijul Islam 4/133, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/112)

Bangladesh 1st innings: 133 for 8 in 43.5 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 28 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 4/33, Mohammed Siraj 3/14).

 

 

