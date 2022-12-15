India 348-7 at lunch against Bangladesh

India were 348 for seven at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday

India’s Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India.Pic/AFP

R Ashwin made 40 not out to drive India ahead after overnight batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 86 in the morning session.

At the break, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav (21) were at the crease.

Brief Score:

India: 348 for 7 in 120 overs (Shreyas Iyer 86, R Ashwin 40; Taijul Islam 3/100).

